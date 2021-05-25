Tall grass, weed initiative starts

The city of Fort Wayne's Tall Grass/Weed Program began Monday. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

The public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Online reports can be filed at www.cityoffortwayne.org/citizen-services. People reporting a violation will need to have properties' street address to register the concern.