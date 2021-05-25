Tuesday, May 25, 2021 12:28 pm
GoFundMe set up for blast victim
The Journal Gazette
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the family of Zach Sparkman pay for funeral expenses.
Sparkman died Saturday in a Columbia City warehouse explosion caused by a gas leak. Authorities are investigating the cause.
As of early Monday evening, the fundraiser balance stood at $2,425 of the $7,500 goal. At that time, 33 donations had been received.
To view the posting, go online to gf.me/v/c/zqt/funeral-expenses-for-black-piston-zack-sparkman.
