    GoFundMe set up for blast victim

    The Journal Gazette

    A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the family of Zach Sparkman pay for funeral expenses.

    Sparkman died Saturday in a Columbia City warehouse explosion caused by a gas leak. Authorities are investigating the cause.

    As of early Monday evening, the fundraiser balance stood at $2,425 of the $7,500 goal. At that time, 33 donations had been received.

    To view the posting, go online to gf.me/v/c/zqt/funeral-expenses-for-black-piston-zack-sparkman.

