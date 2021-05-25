Bringing the fight against COVID-19 to the neighborhood

Health officials are taking the fight against COVID-19 to the neighborhoods in upcoming weeks. During a news conference this morning, officials said they are trying to reach the 60% of Allen County residents who are not yet vaccinated.

The event highlighted a new week-long vaccination clinic at McMillen Park Community Center at the intersection of Abbott and Oxford streets on the city's south side.

About 40 people were lined up or were in the process of being vaccinated just before 11 a.m.

The push comes as the health department today said another two Allen County residents died and 20 tested positive for COVID-19 through both confirmed tests and those that are probable based on the antigens. The new numbers bring the county's total cases to 41,401 and 683 deaths from the virus.