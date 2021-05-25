Neighbors spot house fire, call 911

Two neighbors called 911 to report a house fire this morning at 6808 Forest View Drive, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Crews arrived at the unoccupied home just after the homeowner did about 8:45 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a front second-floor window, firefighters said in a statement.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes, the statement said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended candle and was ruled an accident. No one was injured.