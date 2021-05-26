Strong storm: Allen, Whitley

A strong thunderstorm is affecting parts of Allen and Whitley counties, the National Weather Service said tonight.

At 5:28 p.m. a strong storm was eight miles southeast of Columbia City, moving southeast at 25 mph, the weather service said in a statement. It said winds of more than 40 mph were possible with this storm.

The storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwest Allen and southeast Whitley counties, the statement said, including Laud, Nine Mile, Yoder, Arcola, Dunfee, Aboite, Hessen Cassel and Coesse. This includes Interstate 69 between the General Motors plant and the Illinois Road exit, and Interstate 469 between GM and New Haven.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding, the weather service said. It urged motorists not to drive through flooded roadways.

The storm may intensify, and the weather service asked people to watch for additional information and possible warnings.