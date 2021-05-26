Book distributor to locate at New Haven warehouse; 160 jobs

A distributor of comic books and other publications is coming to a new warehouse in New Haven, bringing 160 jobs.

The real estate company that brokered the lease, Bradley Co., of Fort Wayne, announced Wednesday the company is Lunar Distribution LLC, which lists an address on South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.

The warehouse at 10785 Rose Ave. in Cedar Oak Industrial Park covers 145,600 square feet. It was built as a shell building on spec, or without a user in mind, said Rob Gutierrez, New Haven planning officer.

The location in proximity to Interstate 469 and U.S. 24 gives the tenant an advantage for manufacturing and shipping to diverse markets, the realty company's announcement said.

Continental Diamond Tool and Sauder Manufacturing are also located in the industrial park.

Bradley Realtor Bill Drinkall said a fourth building in the industrial park is under construction, and it should be ready for occupancy in September.

“This property is significant as it is a 30-foot-clear-height temperature-controlled facility," he said.

Lunar is scheduled to occupy the property in June. Morken Construction, of Fort Wayne, is the builder, Gutierrez said.

It could not be determined Wednesday whether the facility or the tenant had requested tax incentives from New Haven or Allen County.

