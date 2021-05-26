Masks optional at city-, county-owned buildings effective Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, all government-owned city and county buildings in Fort Wayne and Allen County will no longer require masks to enter, statements from the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Board of Commissioners said today.

That includes Citizens Square, the Rousseau Centre and the Allen County Courthouse, as well as all other government-owned city and county buildings.

Leaders had set July 4 as the date for the easing of mask requirements, but ongoing vaccinations and the reduction in local COVID-19 cases were contributing factors in updating the policy, the statements said.