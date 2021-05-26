The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, May 26, 2021

    Verbatim: FWCS Celebrates 2,717 Years of Service by 103 Retirees

    As the 2020-21 school year comes to an end, Fort Wayne Community Schools says good-bye to 103 retirees with more than 2,717 combined years of service.

    The district wishes the best to the teachers, bus drivers, classroom assistants, secretaries and administrators, all of whom dedicated many years to making the lives of children better. The years of service for this year's group of retirees range from 10 to 52 and includes many veteran educators, who made a significant different in the lives of students over the decades. Some will work their last day today, the last day for teachers, while others are already several months into their retirements.

    The following are the retirees FWCS honors for the 2020-21 school year:

    Name

    Position

    Years of Service

    Carol Freck

    Family & Consumer Science Teacher, Northrop HS

    52

    Cynthia Fabyanic

    Fine Arts Teacher, Blackhawk Middle School

    45

    Pamela Blauser

    Help Desk Supervisor, Technology

    43.5

    E. Kent Martz

    Principal, Weisser Park Elementary School

    43

    Linda Johnson

    Assistant Principal, Northrop High School

    43

    Carol Baker

    ELL Teacher, Adams Elementary School

    42.5

    Ethel Jean Robinson

    Special Education Teacher, South Side High School

    42.5

    Karl Fadus

    Bus Technician, Transportation

    42

    Cynthia Grabner

    PE/Health Teacher, South Side High School

    40

    Kevin Klee

    Marching Band Director, Snider High School

    40

    Lynn Wehrenberg

    Speech/Language Pathologist, Special Education

    39

    Linda Douglas

    Music Teacher, Waynedale Elementary School

    37.5

    Kendra Bauman

    ELL Teacher, Shawnee Middle School

    37

    Dawn Amstutz

    Kindergarten Teacher, Price Elementary School

    36.5

    Amy Brown

    Third-grade Teacher, Arlington Elementary School

    36

    Jeffery Herman

    ROTC Instructor, Wayne High School

    36

    Sally Arnett

    Second-grade Teacher, Arlington Elementary School

    36

    Patricia Manore

    Special Education Assistant, Harrison Hill Elementary

    35

    Donna Diaz

    Secretary, Special Education Psychological Services

    35

    William Hollenberg

    Science Teacher, Northrop High School

    34.5

    John Greuter

    Fourth-grade Teacher, St. Joseph Central Elementary

    34

    Laurie Wenger

    ELL Teacher, Maplewood Elementary School

    34

    Susan Iskra

    Clerk, Special Education

    34

    Patricia Gerdom

    Third-grade Teacher, Waynedale Elementary School

    33.5

    Tamara Miller

    Interventionist, Franke Park Elementary School

    33.5

    Isabel Cutchin

    Instructional Assistant, Croninger Elementary School

    33

    Carolyn Austin

    Administrative Assistant, Waynedale Elementary

    32

    Danial Wenger

    Social Studies Teacher, Lakeside Middle School

    31

    Kirk Schmidt

    PE Teacher, Jefferson Middle School

    31

    Pamela Hoose

    Fourth-grade Teacher, Forest Park Elementary School

    31

    Karen McClure

    School Improvement Liaison, Lakeside Middle School

    31

    Alice Thornton

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    30

    Donley Bell

    Transportation Project Leader, Technology

    30

    Catherine Trevino

    Secretary, Wayne High School

    29.5

    Carolyn Kaiser

    English Teacher, Snider High School

    29.5

    Christine Lechleitner

    Resource Teacher, Irwin STEM Magnet School

    29.5

    Brenda Warren

    Case Manager, Waynedale Elementary School

    29.5

    Kathleen Meyer

    Secretary, Continuing Education

    29

    Julie Boggess

    Non-Public Resource Teacher, Title I

    29

    Karen Knox

    Resource Teacher, Center for Academic Success

    29

    Kimberly Blum

    Speech/Language Pathologist, Price Elementary

    29

    Sandra Kennedy

    Special Education Teacher, Portage Middle School

    29

    Janet Daugherty

    Secretary, Office of the Superintendent

    28

    Michele Scott

    Special Education Teacher, Kekionga Middle School

    28

    Anne Crist

    Secretary, Facilities

    28

    Linda Ryan

    Instructional Assistant, Arlington Elementary School

    27

    Annette Johnson

    Line Manager, Nutrition Processing Center

    26

    Clare Davich

    PE Teacher, St. Joseph Central Elementary School

    25

    Lisa Williams

    Instructional Support Facilitator, Special Education

    25

    Julie Miller

    Clerk, Transportation

    25

    Kathleen Walter

    Secretary, Purchasing

    24.5

    Joni Fleckenstein

    Special Education Assistant, Indian Village Elementary

    24.5

    William Darrah

    Social Studies Teacher, FWCS Career Academy

    24.5

    Arlene Townsend

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    24.5

    Jeri Magdy

    Second-grade Teacher, Lincoln Elementary School

    24

    Pamela Hennessey

    Fourth-grade Teacher, Price Elementary School

    24

    Sheryl Klein

    Secretary, Northwood Middle School

    24

    Jane Grabill

    Second-grade Teacher, Glenwood Park Elementary

    23.5

    Kathleen Reynolds

    Media Teacher, Northwood Middle School

    23.5

    Janet Windsor

    Media Clerk, Abbett Elementary School

    23.5

    Terri Shimp

    Technology Coordinator, Waynedale Elementary

    23

    Julie Thessin

    Special Education Assistant, Blackhawk Middle School

    23

    Cheryl Claypool

    Special Education Assistant, Northcrest Elementary

    22.5

    Kim Riethmiller

    Instructional Assistant, Croninger Elementary School

    22

    Cynthia Shelby

    Special Education Teacher, Study Elementary School

    21.5

    Rae Bowman

    Special Education Assistant, Snider High School

    21.5

    Beverly Stier

    Internal Auditor, Business Office

    21

    Margaret Zartman-Radike

    Psychologist, Special Education Psychological Services

    21

    Sherri Bradshaw

    Second-grade Teacher, Croninger Elementary School

    21

    Valerie Byers-Brown

    First-grade Teacher, Adams Elementary School

    21

    Madonna Guyse

    Special Education Assistant, Brentwood Elementary

    21

    Sandra Craig

    Special Education Assistant, Shawnee Middle School

    21

    Jennifer Anderson

    Special Education Assistant, Snider High School

    21

    Theresa Morgan

    Special Education Assistant, Holland Elementary

    20.5

    Norma Easterday

    Secretary, Brentwood Elementary School

    20.5

    James Megles

    Fifth-grade Teacher, Brentwood Elementary School

    20

    Lori Schmidt

    School Improvement Liaison, Franke Park Elementary

    20

    Gary Ansberry

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    20

    Betty Guy

    Special Education Assistant, Wayne High School

    19.5

    Daniel Shepherd

    Assistant Supervisor, Nutrition Services

    19.5

    Steven Archer

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    19.5

    Daniel Vorndran

    Senior Network Technician, Technology

    18.5

    Candace Hagar

    Director, Nutrition Services

    18

    Caril Lucas

    Data Trainer, English Language Learners

    18

    Rosie Starks

    Cafeteria Assistant, North Side High School

    17

    Susan Fyfe

    Special Ed Teacher, Irwin STEM Magnet School

    17

    Amy Hollenberg

    Science Teacher, Northrop High School

    16.5

    Katheryn Hunt

    Kindergarten Teacher, Croninger Elementary School

    16.5

    Minerva Snyder

    Baker, Wayne High School

    15.5

    Carol Frecker

    Instructional Assistant, Waynedale Elementary

    15.5

    Michele Grindle

    Instructional Assistant, Blackhawk Middle School

    15.5

    Karen VanCleave

    Case Manager, Washington Elementary School

    15

    Mary Keeney

    Science Teacher, Lakeside Middle School

    15

    Melanie Hall

    Director of Philanthropy

    15

    Jannie Wyatt

    Case Manager, Croninger Elementary School

    15

    Lori Bouwsma

    School Assistant, Jefferson Middle School

    15

    Rick Templeton

    Bus Technician, Transportation

    14.5

    Roxanne Lewis

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    14

    Kenneth Campbell

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    13

    Max Royer

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    11

    Thomas Klein

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    10

    Patricia Blaising

    Bus Driver, Transportation

    10

