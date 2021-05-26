Memorial fund to provide scholarships at Manchester University

Manchester University's ability to award scholarships has increased with a $1.2 million gift a graduate's widow left in memory of her husband, the institution announced today.

Keith Hoover pursued communication studies at Manchester before earning degrees from Bethany Theological Seminary and Northwestern University, according to a news release. He died in 2003.

The Keith Kindell Hoover Memorial Scholarship Fund will provide scholarships at the direction of Gerda Hoover, who died two years ago, the release said.

"Leaving such a generous estate gift to his alma mater was a wonderful way for Gerda to honor Keith's memory," Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement at Manchester, said in a statement. "That legacy is now part of Manchester's endowment, and it will help educate students for generations to come."

