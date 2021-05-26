Homestead teacher is SACS Teacher of the Year

As Megan Beckman clutched the Southwest Allen County Schools Teacher of the Year trophy this morning, she admitted she didn't always feel worthy of the honor.

"Sometimes I felt like the worst teacher in the world," Beckman told her Homestead High School colleagues upon accepting the award.

That's because Beckman knows what class could have been like without the pandemic restrictions, she said.

Beckman not only teaches Latin at Homestead but also at Summit and Woodside middle schools. This academic year, she also taught remote students and students in the district's virtual school, which launched in the fall.

"I was doing a lot this year," she said, adding she also strived to lessen stresses for students.

Assistant Principal Susan Summers said Beckman has an unmatched work ethic.

"Ms. Beckman selflessly shares her time, energy, knowledge and skills with both her students and colleagues, each and every day," Summers said in a statement. "She is always looking for new and better ways to provide her students with an outstanding experience in Latin."

