May 26: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wednesday, May 26, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 26, 2021) – Another 36 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 confirmed PCR cases and 24 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,437 cases and 683 deaths Wednesday.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 16,105 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.