Target recalls Room Essentials shower stools due to the shower stools can become unstable or slippery while in use, causing the stools to tip over, posing a fall hazard.

Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom left of the page, then on “Home” for more information. Consumers can also click on the Product Recalls tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.

This recall involves Target's Room Essentials Shower Stools. The white shower stools measure 18 inches tall and have a three-legged aluminum frame and a plastic curved seat. The Room Essentials logo and item number 064-20-1091 are printed on the front of the product's hangtag.

Target has received 12 reports of consumers falling off the recalled shower stools, including four reports of bruises, bumps and scratches, and one report of an arm sprain.

The stools were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2019 through September 2020 for about $35.