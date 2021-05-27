JCPenney recalls Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls midweight Puffer Jackets

The drawstring can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard, or contact JCPenney for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.

Consumers can contact JCPenney at 800-322-1189 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or online at www.jcpenney.com and click on “Customer Service” then “Recalls” for more information.

This recall involves Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls midweight puffer jackets sold in sizes 4-16 (XXS-XL). Item sub/lot number 302-0223, date code 08/20, RN #93677 and “Arizona Jean Co.” are printed on the care label inside of the puffer jacket.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The jackets were sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and online at www.jcpenney.com from November 2020 through April 2021 for about $94.