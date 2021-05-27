Black Pine to house Netflix tigers

A northeast Indiana animal sanctuary is providing refuge and care to four tigers rescued from Tiger King Park of Netflix fame.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement and other accredited animal sanctuaries to rescue 69 big cats at the Oklahoma facility owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe, the Albion organization said today.

"Black Pine is thrilled that we are able to house and care for these majestic animals," Executive Director Trish Nichols said in a statement. "What a tremendous undertaking this has been!"

Black Pine – which is home to more than 100 displaced, captive-raised exotic animals – is providing refuge and care while federal officials pursue permanent forfeiture of the animals, according to a news release.

The animals were removed because of ongoing Endangered Species Act violations, the release said.

asloboda@jg.net