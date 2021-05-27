Indiana: 674 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 674 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 742,353 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,167 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 416 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,490,024 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,486,550 Wednesday, the statement said. It said 10,389,336 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A mobile vaccination clinic is available in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St.

As of today, 5,101,561 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,624,782 first doses and 2,476,779 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.