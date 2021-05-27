City awards nearly $540,000 to nonprofits

The city is investing nearly $540,000 in grants to 19 local nonprofit programs.

The federal funding comes from the Emergency Solutions Grant and the Community Development Block Grant. Nonprofit leaders and city officials filled the lobby of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services for the news conference Thursday.

“Our partner agencies are doing important work by helping residents succeed and lead meaningful lives. We're fortunate to live in a community that's committed to supporting local organizations who go above and beyond each day to provide essential services to the public,” Mayor Tom Henry said.

Nonprofit organizations apply for the grants, and a volunteer committee scores the applications to make recommendations on funding. The funds announced Thursday are more than the typical annual grant allocations because the city received additional funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following organizations received grants Thursday: A Mother's Hope, Building a Stronger Family, Language Services Network, Literacy Alliance, Lutheran Social Services, YMCA, Just Neighbors, Catholic Charities, Amani, HealthVisions, The League, Wellspring, YWCA NEIN, Vincent Village, St. Joseph Mission, Housing Opportunity Program, and two programs at Brightpoint.

