Thursday, May 27, 2021 10:48 am
Verbatim: Flags at half-staff for San Jose
The following was issued Thursday, May 27, 2021 –
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, CA.
Per the President’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on May 30, 2021.
Gov. Holcomb also asks Hoosier businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff on Sunday.
