    Thursday, May 27, 2021 10:48 am

    Verbatim: Flags at half-staff for San Jose

    The following was issued Thursday, May 27, 2021 –

    INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, CA.

    Per the President’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on May 30, 2021.

    Gov. Holcomb also asks Hoosier businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff on Sunday.

