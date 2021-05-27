Verbatim: Flags at half-staff for San Jose

The following was issued Thursday, May 27, 2021 –

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, CA.

Per the President’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on May 30, 2021.

Gov. Holcomb also asks Hoosier businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff on Sunday.