Suspect sought in burglary spree

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a string of burglaries at area Mexican restaurants.

Police say the burglaries happened between April 26 and May 14. The suspect seems to use the same method to burglarize the restaurants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne detective bureau at 260-427-2270, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the P3 Tips app.