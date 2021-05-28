Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Sixth grade students at Maple Creek enjoy treats from Kona Ice during their Outdoor Social on Thursday. Previous Next Friday, May 28, 2021 1:00 am End-of-school-year treat End-of-school-year treat Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story