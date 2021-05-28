The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, May 28, 2021 4:53 pm

    6-week-old baby dies; found unresponsive in car seat

    Cause, manner of Fort Wayne boy's death undetermined

    The Journal Gazette

    A 6-week-old baby found unresponsive in a car seat Wednesday morning has been identified, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

    Kai Hunter Hoskins of Fort Wayne was found in the car seat about 11:15 a.m. in the 16500 block of Prine Road in Yoder, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

    Kai was taken to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead, the statement said. It said the cause and manner of his death is pending further testing and follow-up police investigation.

    The Allen County sheriff's department, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office are investigating, the statement said.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story