6-week-old baby dies; found unresponsive in car seat

A 6-week-old baby found unresponsive in a car seat Wednesday morning has been identified, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Kai Hunter Hoskins of Fort Wayne was found in the car seat about 11:15 a.m. in the 16500 block of Prine Road in Yoder, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Kai was taken to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead, the statement said. It said the cause and manner of his death is pending further testing and follow-up police investigation.

The Allen County sheriff's department, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office are investigating, the statement said.