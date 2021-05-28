Defendant pleads guilty to felony murder in May 2020 shooting death

One of two people charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man a year ago will serve a 50-year prison term if a judge accepts a plea agreement next month.

Ronnie T. Miles, 20, pleaded guilty Friday in Allen Superior Court to felony murder in the May 19, 2020, shooting death of Jaden Nelson.

Miles will be sentenced June 17 and will get a 50-year sentence if Judge David M. Zent accepts a plea deal between Miles and prosecutors.

Miles and Xavier Walker, 17, are both charged with felony murder in Nelson's death, but it's unclear from court documents who fired the fatal shot.

Felony murder under Indiana law is when someone is killed during the commission of another felony, such as robbery.

Walker, 16 at the time, is also charged as an adult with robbery, criminal recklessness, dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement. He also would face a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime and is scheduled to stand trial in September.

Miles faced the same charges when he was arrested last year, but his other charges will likely be dropped as part of the plea deal.

A probable cause affidavit alleges Miles and Walker planned to rob Nelson before the shooting near Avondale Drive and Pettit Avenue.

Charging documents for Walker said he fired at a Chevrolet Malibu that Nelson was driving, but Nelson's girlfriend identified Miles as the shooter.

Nelson drove to a nearby gas station after being shot in the torso, fell out of the car and onto the ground, the affidavit said. Officers found him with a "hole in his upper middle chest slightly left of center," with his girlfriend trying to help him, according to investigators.

