Holcomb loosens masking rules, extends public health emergency

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb loosened some masking rules Friday while also extending the public health emergency another month.

Continuing the declaration through June allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to continue, and lets the state continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for several social support programs.

The new order begins Tuesday and includes these changes:

Removes the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any these state government congregate facilities -- the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

Continues the face covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30. Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.

Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Directs Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask wearing and other protective measures.

Waives any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid.

The news release said all directives in executive orders that have continued during the pandemic will be rescinded and cease June 30. If the health emergency continues past then, a new executive order would expressly set forth a set of directives that would support the state’s vaccination program and provide financial assistance for health and welfare programs.

nkelly@jg.net