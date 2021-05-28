Verbatim: I-69 exit ramp closure

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the upcoming closure of I-69 northbound Exit 305A.

The ramp closure is part of an ongoing interchange modification project at I-69 and S.R. 14/Illinois Road. Crews will shut the ramp down at approximately 9 p.m. on June 4. The closure is scheduled to last for two weeks and the ramp is set to reopen at 9 p.m. on June 18.

During the closure, motorists should use Exit 302A and use Jefferson Boulevard to connect with eastbound Illinois Road. Exit 305B, the northeast loop ramp to westbound S.R. 14/Illinois Road, will remain open during this work.

When the exit ramp reopens, traffic will no longer flow freely onto eastbound Illinois Road and will instead intersect with S.R. 14 and be regulated with a new traffic signal. The northeast ramp will eventually close and traffic looking to access both east and westbound Illinois road will use the newly aligned exit ramp.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.