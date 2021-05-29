Indiana: 448 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 448 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 743,338 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,198 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,496,271 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,493,567 Friday, the statement said. It said 10,425,364 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A mobile vaccination clinic is also available in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St.

As of today, 5,150,374 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. It said this includes 2,643,253 first doses and 2,507,121 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.