18 lizards survive menagerie fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that forced one person and several pets – including 18 lizards – from their home today.

Crews arrived at the two-story house, 822 Aurora Knoll Lane, at 2:42 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front of the structure, they said.

The fire was under control in about 12 minutes.

One adult fled the house before firefighters arrived, while three dogs and 18 lizards were rescued, officials said. A cat perished in the blaze.

No further information was provided.