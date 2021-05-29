Saturday, May 29, 2021 12:01 am
Memorial Day closings
The Journal Gazette
In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday, some businesses will be closed:
- Fort Wayne and Allen County government offices will be closed May 31. No trash or recycling pickup will be conducted on Monday. Monday collections will be on Tuesday and all other collections for the rest of the week will be one day later. Offices will reopen for business June 1.
- Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery. All services will resume on Tuesday. Post offices will be open on Saturday, May 29, during regularly scheduled hours.
