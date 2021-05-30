Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, May 30, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 360 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 743,696 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,203 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,499,097 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,496,271 on Saturday. A total of 10,439,281 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

As of today, a total of 5,160,921 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,647,965 first doses and 2,512,956 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Please note that the dashboard will not be updated and no press release will be issued on May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.