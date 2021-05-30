Suicidal man barricades himself inside hotel room

A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a west-side hotel room for nearly three hours Saturday night and early today, threatening to kill himself, Fort Wayne police said.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., a statement from the department said. It said officers were unable to get the man to leave the room.

About 12:30 a.m. today the Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams were called to help, the statement said. It said a crisis negotiator was able to get the man to agree to surrender about 2:45 a.m.