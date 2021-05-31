Students hurt, 1 critically, in crash

Three South Adams High School seniors were injured in a crash on the way to graduation rehearsal Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said today.

Around 1:25 p.m., officers were called to U.S. 27 South at County Road 850 South because of a three-car crash, the department said in a statement.

It said that Allison L. Loshe, of Geneva, was driving north on U.S. 27 with two passengers. Loshe told police that she did not want to be late to the rehearsal and decided to turn left on County Road 850 South to avoid slow-moving traffic.

Loshe did not see a southbound car driven by Amy Jo Flohe, of Hicksville, Ohio, because of a semi Loshe was behind, the statement said.

Loshe's car collided with Flohe's, causing Loshe's car to spin and collide with a third car stopped at a stop sign on County Road 850 South, driven by Kimberly M. Minch, of Vevay, Indiana.

One of the passengers in Loshe's car, Tierra M. Rabon, of Geneva, was unconscious at the scene and was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with head, neck and internal injuries, the statement said. Loshe suffered from back, neck and leg pain. Her other passenger, Laryson J. Zeigler, of Monroe, suffered from chest and back pain. Ages were not provided for the three students.

The news release did not indicate any injuries to Flohe or Minch.