Area Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony – 11 a.m.; parade route begins at corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue and goes to Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; ceremony follows at Coliseum Veterans Plaza.

Memorial Day ceremonies – 9 a.m.; Schnelker Park, New Haven; American Legion Band will play patriotic music at 9:15 a.m. with ceremony at 10 a.m.

Veterans and Memorial Day Remembrance – 10 a.m. ceremony to honor fallen veterans at the Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, Ohio; Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. beginning at fire station and travels along Main Street, followed by Veterans Memorial dedication at Hedges Park beside Rockford American Legion.

Memorial Day Open House – Features display of more than 165 military uniforms and other memorabilia; Willshire Home Furnishings, 318 State St., Willshire, Ohio; also, Willshire Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Willshire.