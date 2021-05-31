Monday, May 31, 2021 12:01 am
Memorial Day closings
The Journal Gazette
In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday, some businesses will be closed:
- Fort Wayne and Allen County government offices are closed today. No trash or recycling pickup will be conducted today. Monday collections will be on Tuesday and all other collections for the rest of the week will be one day later. Offices will reopen for business on Tuesday.
- Post offices are closed and there will be no mail delivery. All services will resume on Tuesday.
