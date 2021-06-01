The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, June 01, 2021 8:33 pm

    Homestead principal chosen as new SACS superintendent

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    The Southwest Allen County Schools board meeting ended in applause Tuesday with the selection of Park Ginder as the next superintendent.

    The Homestead High School principal was among three internal candidates, whose caliber made the board's choice difficult.

    Ginder accepted congratulations after the meeting. This was never a career goal, he said, noting he was happy teaching and coaching baseball years ago, but other leaders saw his potential.

    A hearing on his proposed contract is expected next board meeting with approval the following week.

    asloboda@jg.net

