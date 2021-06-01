NACS names Teachers of the Year

Northwest Allen County Schools gave four educators reason to celebrate Tuesday: They are the district's 2020-21 Teachers of the Year.

Superintendent Chris Himsel and Assistant Superintendent Gloria Shamanoff honored Jaima Garman, Becky Hauguel, Michelle Boroff and Maranda Kuhn at a yearend meeting held in the Carroll High School fieldhouse.

"We honor these four educators who have demonstrated their ability to reach students and help them excel in academics and in life," Himsel said in a statement. "Great teachers inspire and challenge students to exceed even their own expectations, and that is our goal for each student who joins the NACS family."

The district awards Teacher of the Year to two elementary school teachers or counselors, a middle school teacher and a high school teacher, according to a news release.

Nominations -- which can be submitted by students, parents, colleagues and administrators -- are reviewed by a panel of administrators, the release said.

Recipients must have an evaluation rating of highly effective or mentor.

"We are fortunate to have many outstanding teachers worthy of such an honor," Himsel said, "and we deeply appreciate their dedication."

Nominations for Garman, a first-grade teacher at Huntertown Elementary School, recognized her humility, kindness, work ethic and attention to other people.

"Jaima is so engaged with her students' whole well-being," one nominator wrote.

Parents praised Hauguel, a fifth-grade teacher at Perry Hill Elementary School, for exceeding expectations and providing a positive influence on children's lives.

"Mrs. Hauguel is, hands down, the most incredible teacher my son has ever had," according to one nomination. "She has this incredible ability to teach the whole child, not just the academics, but life."

Boroff, a sixth-grade math teacher at Maple Creek Middle School, received praise from a student about making material easy to understand. A parent also applauded Boroff's efforts during at-home learning.

"Mrs. Boroff kept teaching while she and her family were quarantined," according to one nomination. "She did not skip a beat and always maintained a positive attitude."

One student nominated Kuhn, a chemistry teacher at Carroll, because many students say she is the best teacher they've ever had. She goes out of her way to help everyone learn.

"She will take the time to ask every student how well they understand the topics being discussed," the nomination said, "and [she] is the type of teacher that you could ask any question to without being embarrassed."

