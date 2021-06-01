Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 63-year-old Elkhart woman who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Gale York was last seen at 11 a.m. today in Elkhart, state police said. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 153 pounds, white, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink cardigan and shorts.

Anyone with information about York is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.