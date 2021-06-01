Indiana: 370 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 370 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 744,213 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,211 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,502,798 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,499,097 Sunday, the statement said. It said 10,452,758 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are limited to the Pfizer vaccine, the state health department said. It said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics are available in Butler from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., and in Syracuse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Syracuse Community Center, 1013 North Long Drive.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 5,169,980 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,652,341 first doses and 2,517,639 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.