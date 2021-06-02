Delivery driver spots house fire

A delivery driver called in a house fire just before 12:30 p.m.

Three people escaped the house, and two pets were rescued.

When Fort Wayne Fire Department crews arrived at 10107 River Rapids Run, they saw flames on the outside walls of the two-story home, a statement from the department said. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in less than 30 minutes. A neighboring home was damaged from the heat of the fire.

A cat and a lizard were removed from the house by firefighters.

The fire caused extensive damage to the outside of the home and in the attic and on the roof. The home did have a working smoke detector.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.