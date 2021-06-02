Boutique hotel The Bradley accepting reservations

The Bradley, the boutique hotel planned for downtown Fort Wayne, is accepting reservations as it plans for a July opening.

The Bradley was created in partnership with hotel owner and operator Provenance and Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of the women’s fashion label Vera Bradley.

The 124-room hotel at Main and Harrison streets will include nine specially designed suites, and distinctive food and beverage experiences. It will celebrate local artists by having their work on display and offer other amenities, including an on-site fitness center and Birdie's, a rooftop bar.

Provenance has 14 properties, including in Seattle, New Orleans, Boston and in Nashville, Tennessee.

More information is online at www.bradleyhotel.com and www.provenance.com.