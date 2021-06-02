Fort Wayne officials release next steps to police reform

Local officials shared the next steps the city is taking when it comes to police reform today.

In March, Mayor Tom Henry's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice provided a list of recommendations in three categories — race relations, communication and departmental transparency. The information released Wednesday includes the Fort Wayne Police Department's responses to each of the recommendations.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed highlighted some of the changes the department is making, including being in the process of hiring two social workers. He added that the department will eventually have 320 body cameras, 100 of which will be activated this year.

The commission was formed after the civil unrest in downtown Fort Wayne about a year ago following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May 2020.

City Council member Michelle Chambers, D-At-large, who was on the commission, said she was excited about the response at a news conference Wednesday. She added that the commission will follow up with the department to check on the implementation of the recommendations.