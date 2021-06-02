4 dead at Gay Street home; police seek 'armed, dangerous' man

A woman and three children have died at a home in the 2900 block of Gay Street, Fort Wayne police said today, and police are seeking a man in connection with the death investigation they describe as armed and extremely dangerous.

Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, is 6 feet tall, weighs 205 pounds, biracial, and may have dyed his hair red, police said in a statement. Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck with tinted windows and a possible license plate of RASHAD.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911.

Police said they were called to the home about 10:45 a.m. in response to an unknown problem, and discovered the woman and three children dead.

City police, the county coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office are investigating.

