    Wednesday, June 02, 2021 11:01 am

    Road closure for portion of Main Street

    The Journal Gazette

    The westbound lane of Main Street between Harrison Street and Maiden Lane will be closed Thursday to allow a crane in the street, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A marked detour will use using Harrison, Berry and Ewing streets, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

