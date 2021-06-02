Victim critical after baseball bat attack

Fort Wayne police are searching for a man who hit another male in the head with a baseball bat – leaving the person in critical condition Tuesday.

Officers said they arrived shortly after 9:21 a.m. at 707 Leesburg Road after receiving a report of the attack.

They found the victim conscious and alert, but he was later listed in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.