    Wednesday, June 02, 2021 6:26 am

    Victim critical after baseball bat attack

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are searching for a man who hit another male in the head with a baseball bat – leaving the person in critical condition Tuesday.

    Officers said they arrived shortly after 9:21 a.m. at 707 Leesburg Road after receiving a report of the attack.

    They found the victim conscious and alert, but he was later listed in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

