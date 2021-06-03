Democrats tout novel coronavirus relief funds

Small businesses, broadband and childcare will be among the areas of impact American Rescue Plan novel coronavirus relief funds will have in Allen County, Democratic officials said Thursday.

Mayor Tom Henry, state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta and former Sen. Joe Donnelly met with about 50 people outside of the Courthouse Thursday to discuss how the American Rescue Plan will affect northeast Indiana. It was the kickoff for the American Rescue Plan Tour, in which Democratic leaders will travel the state to talk about ARP funds.

Through the American Rescue Plan, Henry said the federal government has infused a “tremendous amount of capital” into the area, which includes about $73 million for Allen County, $50 million for Fort Wayne, $3 million for New Haven and $130 million for schools in Allen County.

Henry is currently working on forming an umbrella of two committees -- one to focus on the financial side of the funds and one to work on planning and identifying areas to fund. Fort Wayne received the first half of its funding last week, which was about $26 million.

All of the money must be used by Dec. 31, 2024, or returned.

