Cyclist hurt in Steuben crash

A 16-year-old bicyclist was injured and required hospital treatment after an accident in which rainy weather and "poorly functioning windshield wipers" were cited by a young driver.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Department on Thursday said deputies responded to the area of Indiana 127 near County Road 300 North in rural Pleasant Township on a report of an accident.

Initial investigation determined 18-year-old Emma Leggett of Orland was traveling northbound on Indiana 127 in a black 2015 Nissan Rogue early Wednesday afternoon. Leggett indicated she failed to see the flashing red lights at the pedestrian crossing or the bicyclist, a news release said. When she noticed the bicyclist and attempted to stop, she was unable to avoid striking Savannah Bailey of Angola. Bailey was knocked to the ground and treated at Cameron Hospital after complaining of neck pain.

Leggett, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for disobeying a flashing red signal, Thursday's news release said.