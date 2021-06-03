Police: Gay Street victims found in bedroom with throats cut

A woman who was killed in her home was found kneeling beside her bed, and her three young children were found face down on the same bed.

Their throats had been cut, documents filed today in Allen Superior Court said.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man and woman worried about the family living in a home at Gay and McKee streets yelled to approaching officers, "He killed them. They're dead," the probable cause affidavit said..

Several hours later, Fort Wayne homicide detectives and Indiana State Police troopers arrested Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, of the 2600 block of Curdes Avenue. He was charged with four counts of murder and was being held at the Allen County Jail.

Police believe Hancz-Barron, described as victim Sarah Zent's boyfriend, killed the family between 4:22 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday and stole a neighbor's Ford F-150 pickup truck around 6:15 a.m. Video surveillance from nearby Whitney M. Young Early Childhood Center shows upstairs lights on at this time and Hancz-Barron leaving in the truck. No other activity was recorded, according to the probable cause affidavit, written by homicide detective Brian Martin.

The Allen County coroner's office has not officially identified the victims.

