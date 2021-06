All-ECHL first, second teams announced

The ECHL has announced its All-ECHL first and second teams for 2021, as determined in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media.

The first team:

G – Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades (39 games played, 23-10-4, 2.41 goals against average, .924 save percentage)

D – Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 3 goals, 40 assists, 43 points)

D – Les Lancaster, Allen Americans (70 gp, 26g, 35a, 61 pts.)

F – Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder (62 gp, 22g, 49a, 71 pts.)

F – Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears (69 gp, 27g, 46a, 73 pts.)

F – John McCarron, Florida Everblades (65 gp, 30g, 37a, 67 pts.)

The second team:

G – Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder (27 gp, 16-6-4, 2.29 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D – Matt Register, Allen Americans (64 gp, 5g, 46a, 51 pts.)

D – Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F – Tyler Coulter, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 23g, 37a, 60 pts.)

F – Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 27g, 40a, 67 pts.)

F – Cole Ully, South Carolina Stingrays (54 gp, 22g, 36a, 58 pts.)