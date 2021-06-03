Indiana: 418 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 418 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 745,690 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,239 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 418 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,515,100 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,504,875 Wednesday, the statement said. It said 10,464,073 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics are available in Butler from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., and in Syracuse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at Syracuse Community Center, 1013 North Long Drive.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, a total of 5,210,272 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,666,438 first doses and 2,543,834 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.