8 escape fire unhurt

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a two-story house and forced eight people to escape early today.

Crews arrived at 1916 Luther St. at 1:20 a.m. and found smoke coming from the attic of the home, officials said.

They said five adults and three children fled the fire unharmed before firefighters arrived. The blaze was under control in 25 minutes.

No further information was provided.