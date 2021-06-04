WBCL's parent to buy 94.1 FM frequency

Taylor University Broadcasting Inc. is purchasing the 94.1 FM radio frequency from Northeast Indiana Public Radio and plans an urban gospel format called Rhythm and Praise, the organizations announced today. The price was not disclosed.

Pending FCC approval, the transfer of ownership will take place later this summer, the organizations said in a statement.

Classical music using the call letters WBNI-FM is currently airing on the frequency, and will be continued on wbni.org, on the WBNI mobile app, on HD radio and on smart speakers and mobile devices, the statement said.

“Our Board of Trustees unanimously approved this sale because it allows us to continue to serve the community with 24/7 classical music while obtaining the funds to make essential digital equipment upgrades,” said Peter Dominowski, president and general manager of Northeast Indiana Public Radio, in the statement. “It is also important that 94.1 be maintained as a radio service provided by another organization with deep roots in the community.”

Ross McCampbell, executive director of Taylor University Broadcasting, said, “It is reassuring to see two organizations that have a heart for serving the community at their core work together to create mutual situations where both can do exactly that with more efficiency and impact.”

Taylor University Broadcasting also owns WBCL-FM, a Christian radio station based in Fort Wayne. Northeast Indiana Public Radio owns WBOI-FM, Fort Wayne's National Public Radio affiliate.