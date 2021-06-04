Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths

Fisher-Price has recalled its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers after four infant deaths occurred, the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said today in a statement.

Infants who are placed unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomach are at risk of suffocating, the statement said. It said the company's 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders also were recalled.

The deaths occurred between April 2019 and February 2020, the statement said.

The recall involves CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and the GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. HBT17 is sold in Canada only.

The products have two use modes -- a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the product can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion. The model number is located on the underside of the base.

Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com. The 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020 for about $108. The 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021 for about $125.

Approximately 25,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and approximately 27,000 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were also distributed in Canada.

For more information about a refund, contact Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fort Wayne time weekdays, or visit www.service.mattel.com.