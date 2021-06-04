The Journal Gazette
 
    John Fogerty to perform in July at Foellinger

    The Journal Gazette

    John Fogerty is performing at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Foellinger Theatre, the first show of the summer, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said today.

    Fogerty, who led Creedence Clearwater Revival, is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

    Tickets are on sale online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation administrative offices, 705 E. State Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. More information about 2021 performances and links to purchase tickets may be found at FoellingerTheatre.org.

     

